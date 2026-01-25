Notes on MJF and EVIL

– MJF recently revealed that his current AEW World Championship belt still carries the same name plate from his first title reign — a break from wrestling tradition. Typically, when a wrestler loses a championship, their custom name plate is removed and given to them as a keepsake.

However, MJF explained in an interview with WDW News that his situation is different because he uses a personalized version of the AEW title. He told the belt maker during his first reign to keep his name plate, saying he would “need it again.” Now, with his new championship run, that same original name plate remains on the belt — symbolizing his confidence and connection to his legacy as AEW Champion. #AEW

(Source: WDW News)

– NJPW announced that EVIL will leave the company at the end of January 2026 when his contract expires, following discussions with management. They apologized for the sudden news and wished him well going forward.