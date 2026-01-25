MJF says wrestling deserves respect, update on the Royal Rumble venue, happy birthday Nightingale

– MJF pushed back on fans who call wrestling fake, saying it deserves the same respect as other forms of entertainment. He emphasized the physical toll it takes, stating “when I hear people say wrestling’s fake, first of all, tell that to my body,” and added that even if people insist on calling it fake, it’s no different from other scripted media, saying “let’s live in a world where wrestling’s fake… so is movies. So is TV. So is comic books.”

He also compared wrestling’s spectacle to something magical but meaningful, while making it clear he takes the criticism personally, adding “just like Disney magic isn’t fake either,” and jokingly warning “if you say it to me in the street, I will punch you in the face.”

(Source: WDW News Today)

– Speaking of MJF – MJF will be live next Wednesday:

This Wednesday, 1/28! AEW World Champion @The_MJF Appears LIVE! MJF came face to face with @BrodyXKing Wednesday on Dynamite before spending his night watching Omega, Swerve + Joe's matches very closely. MJF will be LIVE in Austin, WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/YBfkq0jd5w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2026

– Saudi Arabia constructed an entire stadium in just 20 days for the Royal Rumble.

– Happy Birthday to Willow Nightingale: