Joe Tessitore misses Saturday Night’s Main Event due to weather

Joe Tessitore missed last night’s Saturday Night’s Main Event after he was stuck at the Detroit airport due to bad weather conditions, where flights were delayed and canceled.

Tess, who usually acts as the hosts of these quarterly broadcast, was replaced by Stephanie McMahon instead, who held down the fort in his absence.

He also missed Friday Night Smackdown after he was appointed as the lead play-by-play commentator for Zuffa Boxing, who happened to have their first show on Paramount+ on the same day.

Michael Cole replaced Tessitore for Smackdown.

