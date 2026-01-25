Dutch Mantel on Jerry Lawler having one final match, Mark Henry on Trick Williams

– Dutch Mantel addressed Jerry Lawler’s viral comments about wanting one final match, expressing curiosity but serious concern. Mantel said he’d be interested in seeing it, likely in a tag team rather than a singles bout, similar to Ric Flair’s last match, as he doesn’t believe Lawler is in condition to wrestle alone. He also raised the grim reality of Lawler’s health issues, noting the potential risk of a tragic outcome if he were to step back in the ring. Ultimately, Mantel emphasized that at 76 years old and with his medical history, Lawler returning to wrestle would be extremely dangerous and ill-advised.

(source: Story Time with Dutch Mantell)

– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry says watching Trick Williams makes him “want to wrestle again”:

“It’s been a long time since I felt like coming back to wrestling. This dude walking to the ring gets me fired up he makes me want to wrestle again. That’s the effect that Trick had on me.

“It’s the energy and the smugness, the dude’s got it. He talks the talk, he walks the walk, he’s got the look.”

(source: Busted Open)