Drew McIntyre writes foreword for book about Scottish wrestling history in North America

Highland Games and Hippodromes: Scottish Identity and Influence at the Dawn of the American Pro Wrestling Industry, the 10th book release from pro wrestling author and journalist Ian Douglass went on sale today. The book is published by Darkstream Press.

Featuring a foreword from Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre — a native of Ayr, Scotland — and an afterword from acclaimed Scottish wrestling historian Bradley Craig, Highland Games and Hippodromes follows the first wave of Scottish pro wrestling pioneers — primarily Donald Dinnie, Duncan C. Ross, Duncan McMillan, and Dan McLeod — as they shaped much of the foundation of the North American wrestling scene from 1870 to 1905.

Far from focusing exclusively on professional wrestling, the book also simultaneously explores the careers of all four men as Highland Games competitors who established their athletic legitimacy by competing in the vast, powerful Scottish sports circuit that stretched across the continent during the period.

“I think people will be surprised by how much of what is remembered about this pioneering era of professional wrestling can be attributed to the Scots included in this book, along with their Celtic contemporaries,” stated Douglass. “This includes the establishment of pro wrestling’s first powerful unified territory, control over the most prestigious championship defended in North America at the time, and the recruitment and training of the most popular wrestling star of the period. All of this transpired amidst an uninterrupted stretch of nearly 17 years, during which every holder of the top title was the son of Celtic immigrants.”

To purchase Highland Games and Hippodromes, please click this link to be taken to the purchase page at Amazon.com.