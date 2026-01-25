Disco Inferno comments on ICE, Alicia Taylor to miss Raw

– Disco Inferno says ICE won’t stop enforcing the law, confronting them is pointless and dangerous, and people should avoid escalating protests and mind their own business.

– Alicia Taylor (via IG) announced that she’ll be missing WWE RAW tomorrow due to cancelled flights. Lilian Garcia will be filling in for her.

