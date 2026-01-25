CJ Perry in the hospital (video), women that took selfie with Andrade on Collision identifies herself

CJ Perry posted a video from the hospital where she is undergoing IVF treatment. In the video, she asked for prayer for her recovery.
“Thank you guys for the love and support, it means the world to me!”

– Indie wrestler Sofia Sivan is the woman Andrade took a selfie with and gave his number to on Collision.

