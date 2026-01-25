Adam Pearce makes announcements for tomorrow’s Raw (video)

Adam Pearce announces the following for tomorrow’s RAW:

AJ Styles appears before he puts his career on the line at Royal Rumble

• Alpha Academy vs American Made vs Los Americanos vs New Day to determine the number one contenders for the World Tag Team Championship

• Adam Pearce and Bron Breakker have a conversation

