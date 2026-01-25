1/24/26 Lucha Libre AAA results

– Laredo Kid defeats Mini Vikingo & Octagón Jr to retain the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

– El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr. defeats Mecha Wolf to retain the AAA Latin American Championship.

– Penta announces that there will be 4 qualifiers for Rey De Reyes. The winners of the qualifiers will meet in the finals of Rey De Reyes. The winner of that match will receive the sword from Penta AND challenge for the AAA Mega Championship.

– Set for next weeks Lucha Libre AAA:

– Pagano and Psycho Clown defeat Motor City Machine Guns, NGD & Tokyo Bad Boys to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

– Panic Clown is being taken away in an ambulance and the Psycho Circus have no idea what’s going on to end Lucha Libre AAA.