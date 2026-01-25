1/24/26 AEW Collision Recap

– Hangman Adam Page defeated Katsuyori Shibata with BuckShot Lariat in the opening match Collision.

– Kris Statlander defeated Isla Dawn with Saturday Night Fever in an AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Match. Afterward Thekla applauded Kris or Stat Daddy on the Tron. Thekla stated its a shame it’s her last night as champion.

– Jungle Jack Perry stated a warning to Ricochet stating he’s going to take away his National Championship away because he took something away from everyone. Talking about how this person (Luchasaurus) has fought from the brink of death to return only for Ricochet to hurt him again. Jack stated hes going to take everything away from Ricochet and it wouldn’t be enough.

– Konosuke Takeshita/Kyle Fletcher defeated Austin Gunn/Billy Gunn with Raging Fire. Afterward, Don Callis came into celebrate until Kazuchika Okada came out & Konosuke Takeshita was furious.

– Ricochet & GOA sent apologies to Jungle Jack Perry thinking they did mean to go so far. So Ricochet went to go talk to Tony Khan and he decided to give Perry a shot at the National Championship in his hometown of Las Vegas. Basically Ricochet stated that Perry is going to be like the crowd in Las Vegas, a sea of losers trying to win it big.

– Davis/Doyle defeated Alec Price/Jordan Olive. Afterward, Don Callis had a message stating he a vision of pain and that they will become AEW Tag Team Champions. Until FTR and Stokely appeared on the tron. Stokely called Don Callis a habitual liar. Stated hes lying to Davis and Doyle. That come next Wednesday, Justin Roberts will announce FTR still AEW Tag Team Champions.

– Willow Nightingale defeated Julia Hart with Babe with the Power to retain the TBS Championship. Afterward, Harley Cameron came out to celebrate.

– Footage is shown of Darby Allin visiting Bam Margera and they go skating.

– The Rascalz are backstage talking & making fun of The Cru, since there’s only 2 of Cru & Three of them, they need to figure out who’s going to face off. All three were trying figure out a fair way, tried to pick straws until they all settled on Rock, Paper. Myron kept asking to do best until he kept losing until they told Myron he will be supporting Dezmond & Zachary, there’s no way they could lose against Cru.

– Andrade El Idolo Defeated CMLL Magnus with The DM.

– Andrade stated he’s in AEW for unfinished business & that Don Callis brought him in cause he knows he can win the Championship. He stated that Swerve is in his way & he will see him Wednesday.

– Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor form a partnership and agree to go after the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles.

– Claudio Castagnoli defeated Rodrick Strong with the Neutralizer to retain the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship.