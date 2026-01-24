WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, with a four-match card, live tonight at 8/7c on Peacock.

On tap for tonight’s show is AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, as well as Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams in a WWE Championship No. 1 Contender Match, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu.

Featured below are WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results for January 24, 2026. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS 1/24/26

The show starts out with the sounds of Stephanie McMahon talking about being in Montreal tonight, and mentioning specifically how cold the weather is. The cold open video package airs from there to officially get things off and running.

Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

We’re starting things off hot. As the usual show-starting Superstar arrival shots are shown as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, we settle in with Jacob Fatu in his ring gear hyping himself up talking to the camera as he walks towards the entrance area.

His music hits inside the Bell Centre and the Montreal crowd roars as “The Samoan Werewolf” emerges and makes his way down to the ring for his first match back since his injury hiatus way back in August of 2025. The theme for his opponent hits and out comes Cody Rhodes.

The crowd roars and begins singing along as “The American Nightmare” emerges and the fight is immediately on between these two, as while Cody Rhodes is posing on the turnbuckles and his pyro is going off, Fatu attacks him. Fatu beats on Rhodes.

The referee tries to separate them, but Rhodes knocks Robinson back. Fatu continues to attack, but Rhodes knocks him out of the ring. Rhodes attempts a suicide dive, but Fatu punches him in the face. Security runs down, and Fatu starts to attack them. Security holds Rhodes back at ringside.

Fatu leaps up the ropes and nearly slips, but pulls off a somersault plancha onto security. Fatu completely misses Rhodes, but Rhodes goes down anyway. Fatu starts to walk off, but Rhodes attacks him from behind. Rhodes rips at his eyes and gets him in the ring.

Rhodes knocks him out of the ring and hits a suicide dive, knocking the mighty Samoan over the commentary table. Rhodes punches Fatu over the barricade, and they begin brawling in the crowd, near where Roy Nemer is sitting. Fatu gets the better of Rhodes and knocks him near the stands.

Rhodes fights back and drives a road crate into Fatu. Rhodes goes for a piledriver on the floor, but Fatu hits a back body drop. Fatu hits a scoop slam on the concrete. Fatu shoves the security guards off him. Rhodes attacks him from behind again and tosses some security away. Rhodes bounces him off an equipment case.

They begin to fight up the steps of the stands before spilling out into the arena concourse. Rhodes throws a recycling can at Fatu and some security guards. Jamie Noble runs over and tells Rhodes to stop. Fatu fights back before a security guard grabs him.

Fatu gives the guard a Sambo suplex through a table! Rhodes throws a drink into Fatu’s face, and they brawl back into the Bell Centre. Fatu headbutts Rhodes away, but Rhodes quickly fires back and takes him down. They brawl down the steps and stand on some road crates.

They fight off some security guards and throw another one into the other guards. All of a sudden, Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre throws Fatu off the road crate through some tables! McIntyre low blows Rhodes and gives him a powerbomb off the road crates through another table. The crowd boos as we head to a break.

Winner: No Contest

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez

After a brief Drew McIntyre interview with Cathy Kelley backstage, the show returns inside the arena, where we get ready for our women’s tag-team title tilt. The reigning champions, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky make their way out first. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day are out next.

Lilian Garcia handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for this, our lone title tilt on tonight’s show, complete with the old-school Mr. Kennedy-style lowered microphone. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.