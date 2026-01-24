Trey Miguel: “I came very close to quitting”

Trey Miguel further addressed his return to TNA and the effect that his AEW release had on him:

I came very close to quitting. My heart was broken.. I felt like wrestling hated me to be quite honest. I hadn’t felt a hurt or a loss like that in a very long time. I didn’t answer calls or texts and I spent a little over a week contemplating what’s next. I felt like my dream died as quickly as it was realized. But it’s in moments like this that god will show you how strong you actually are. But if it weren’t for the support system that God has blessed me with I don’t know if I would have been able to turn that decision around. I’m not everyone’s favorite wrestler, I don’t strive to be. I strive to make a kids dreams come true who had a very hard childhood and only ever wanted to be one thing, a pro wrestler. Words can’t describe how eternally grateful I am for @tnawrestling for saving this dream for me. And to the ones who encouraged me to stick it out I will forever be in debt to. If you supported me through this, I love you. If you didn’t, I still love you. There’s no room in my heart for hate. Now with that being said I have to show the world what I’m made of and I’m just thankful to still have that opportunity.