Stevie Richards on TNA: “after Genesis, that’s when the new era should start”

Stevie Richards was highly critical of TNA’s timing for its AMC debut and the Genesis PPV, saying the company hurt its own momentum and sales. He argued that “they were trying to sell a PPV and have a debut right before that,” adding that “after Genesis, that’s when the new era should start.”

Richards stressed the importance of long-term storytelling, saying “you want people to be emotionally invested and take it on the weekly episodic ride.” He explained that fans need time to buy into the product before being asked to spend money, noting, “then you ask them, hey, this is worth paying money for because of all these weeks.”

He also blasted the short turnaround between the debut and the PPV, questioning the logic behind it: “You can’t say, here’s the debut episode, and by the way can you give us money three days from now?” According to Richards, that approach turns fans off completely, concluding with the blunt question, “why would I buy the PPV when you just gave me the match for free?”

(Source: The Stevie Richards Show)