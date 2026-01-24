Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch on WrestlePalooza tag match, Drew McIntyre says fan lunged at him (video)

– Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Debate Tag Match in GQ Video.

In GQ’s ‘Actually Me’ video, wrestling power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch answered fan questions from X, Reddit, and Quora, landing on their mixed tag match against CM Punk and AJ Lee at WrestlePalooza on September 20, 2025, in Indianapolis. Lynch loved the nearly 30-minute bout where Lee returned after a decade with high-flying moves and a Black Widow submission win, while Rollins noted the mixed fan reaction amid his ongoing Punk rivalry. Critics split too—Dave Meltzer gave 3.5 stars, ESPN a C, and TheSportster an 8/10 for fun—yet their banter, sweet moments like Rollins comforting a laughing Lynch, and mutual GOAT praise kept the energy high.

– Drew McIntyre says a fan lunged at him backstage after winning a raffle to meet a wrestler:

Drew McIntyre says a fan lunged at him backstage after winning a raffle to meet a wrestler “The guy came back and lunged at me and did say that’s Cody’s title… Swung at me and security had to get between us.” (Inside The Ring) pic.twitter.com/cLesp3RpcX — Vick (@Vick_8122) January 23, 2026

(source: Inside The Ring)