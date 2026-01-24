Ryan Ward takes creative lead for Raw and Smackdown, former NXT talent backstage at AEW Dynamite

– WWE has placed Vice President of Creative Writing Ryan Ward in charge of the overall creative direction for RAW and SmackDown, aiming for a more unified vision across the brands. Ward previously led NXT’s acclaimed TakeOver events and helped shape SmackDown’s standout period after the 2016 draft, known for fresh stories and strong momentum.

Triple H stays as Chief Content Officer approving big decisions, while co-leads like Road Dogg remain on SmackDown—this is a streamlining move ahead of Royal Rumble and RAW’s Netflix shift. Fans are buzzing with hope for innovative storytelling and separate brand identities, sharing memes and cheers from that 2016 magic.

(source: PWInsider)

– Priscilla Kelly was also backstage at AEW Dynamite this week, according to Fightful. Kelly, released from WWE in May 2025, visited the January 21 taping where her fiancé Zachary Wentz—newly signed to AEW as part of the Rascalz—performed alongside other guests like Hikaru Shida and WWE’s Gallus. No contract talks emerged, though she’s expressed interest in AEW before, including turning down an early role as Darby Allin’s on-screen wife back in 2020. Her timing followed backlash over a canceled Israel booking, sparking mixed fan reactions from excitement over her hardcore style to unrelated criticisms.