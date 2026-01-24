Giulia and Kiana James become number one contenders for WWE Women’s Tag Team titles

The WWE United States Women’s champion Giulia and Kiana James earned a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles after winning a triple threat tag match last night on Smackdown in Montreal.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte and Nia Jax and Lash Legend were the other teams in this match, which ended with James winning Bliss after Bliss was hit by Legend’s Lash Extension finisher just seconds earlier.

It’s unclear when they will be able to cash in this title shot but Giulia and James have a date with either Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky or Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez, with their opponents to be decided after tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event tag team title match.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996