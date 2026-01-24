Drew McIntyre on Trick Williams, The Undertaker praises Shawn Michaels (videos)

Drew McIntyre on Trick Williams:

“He’s certainly got a great look and the charisma.”

“He’s going to get some opportunities.”

(source: TMZ Inside The Ring)

– Undertaker praises Shawn Michaels

“Regardless of how outsized he was or who he was in the ring with… You believed him. That’s a gift to have.”

(sourceL What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

