Drew McIntyre on Trick Williams, The Undertaker praises Shawn Michaels (videos)

– Drew McIntyre on Trick Williams:
Drew McIntyre says a fan lunged at him backstage after winning a raffle to meet a wrestler
“The guy came back and lunged at me and did say that’s Cody’s title… Swung at me and security had to get between us.”
(Inside The Ring)
— Vick (@Vick_8122) January 23, 2026
“He’s certainly got a great look and the charisma.”
“He’s going to get some opportunities.”
(source: TMZ Inside The Ring)
– Undertaker praises Shawn Michaels
“Regardless of how outsized he was or who he was in the ring with… You believed him. That’s a gift to have.”
(sourceL What Do You Wanna Talk About?)