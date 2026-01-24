Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins notes

Becky Lynch calls out Michael Cole & states he needs to be replaced:

Seth Rollins on his favorite wrestling ring name:

“I’m still sorta partial to Tyler Black. Even though more people know me as Seth Rollins than any other iteration of my name, including my government name, Tyler Black, I dunno there’s a partiality to it.”

(source: @GQMagazine)

