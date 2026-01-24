Andrade on the ICE raids in the United States, WWE 2K26 announcement

Steve Gerweck
– Andrade spoke about the current ICE raids in the US.

“So, I don’t wanna speak so much, but, you know, now with the — what happened with the immigrant — immigration and all these things happened so… because I’m immigrant, so I’m from Mexico so, I feel bad for all these Latin people, people from (other) countries.”

– WWE 2K26 will get an Attitude Era Special Edition of the game.

