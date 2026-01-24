AEW News and Notes

– Kota Ibushi revealed that an implant screw broke on 12/28, forcing him to undergo emergency revision surgery next week (admission 2/1, surgery 2/2). Part of the broken screw remains inside, and doctors will fix multiple spots instead of just one, but Ibushi stressed it’s a positive, not a setback, and should actually shorten surgery time. He also shared that he briefly visited a New Japan show, gave Tanahashi flowers, and felt grateful to be back in that environment.

– Independent wrestler, Izzy Moreno was backstage at AEW Dynamite:

– A number of talent backstage in AEW were pushing for Joe & Mark Coffey to appear there late last year, according to @WrestleVotes.

– The Blade made a surprise appearance tonight at Empire State wrestling, competing in a four-way match with Vaughn Vertigo, Cheech, and Joey Janela.