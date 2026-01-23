WWE SmackDown is live tonight from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertised is Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green, Johnny Gargano vs. Nathan Frazer, Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest, Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. TBA in a U.S. title open challenge, Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Kiana James & Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss in a women’s tag-team title number one contender match, The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFT’s for the WWE tag-team titles, as well as appearances by AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes.

The following are WWE SmackDown results for January 23, 2026. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 1/23/26

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” hits as always to get things started. Michael Cole talks about how cold it is in Montreal as we see an aerial shot of the city. We then transition to the usual backstage Superstar arrival shots as the crowd reacts in the background.

Sami Zayn, Trick Williams & Damian Priest Kick Things Off

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn’s catchy-ass theme song hits the house speakers, and with the show being in Montreal, the crowd goes as nuts as you would imagine as Zayn emerges and makes his way to the ring to kick off this week’s show.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down, but the fans keep singing along acapella. He tries to speak, but a loud “Ole! Ole!” chant drowns him out as he smiles ear-to-ear. He finally begins with a brief introduction spoken in French-Canadian.

Zayn goes on to talk about the momentum he has heading into his hometown again tomorrow night to possibly become the number one contender for the WWE Championship. Before he can say much else, the theme for Trick Williams hits to cut him off. The crowd is very loudly into Trick as well.

Once his music dies down, however, fans immediately begin to boo the crap out of him. Williams then goes on to explain how he and Zayn aren’t even on the same level. Fans cut him off with a loud negative chant. Zayn responds and says Williams is destined for big things, but he agrees they aren’t on the same level.

After they go back-and-forth, they are cut off by the theme of Damian Priest. Priest comes to the ring and talks about how he said to Trick last week that he’s a lot of talk. He then shares a theory he has with Trick. He thinks Trick is afraid of him.

If he’s not, he can always do something, Priest tells him. Trick says if Priest thinks he’s afraid to do something, watch this. He then turns and cheap-shots Zayn with a microphone shot to the dome. He turns to attack Priest, but Priest gets the better of him and Trick runs off to end the segment.

Cathy Kelley Interviews Randy Orton

Backstage, we see Cathy Kelley standing by with Randy Orton. She asks him about his decision to stay back and watch rather than get involved with his other three opponents for tomorrow night’s number one contender match moments ago. Orton calls it a dumb question and vows to win tomorrow and then beat Drew McIntyre for the title.

WWE United States Championship

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

In another area backstage, we see WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes walking, when he is stopped by The Miz. The two have unkind words where Hayes makes it clear that he doesn’t think The Miz ever did much for him. He walks off and heads to the ring for his latest open challenge title defense.

As Hayes settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we head back down to ringside, where “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov makes his way out. He settles in the ring for this U.S. title rematch.

The bell sounds and our opening title tilt for this week’s show gets officially off-and-running. Hayes goes right after Dragunov from the word “go.” Dragunov is quick to fight back. Hayes blasts Dragunov with some loud chops as he lays against the ropes. Dragunov hits a big German suplex.