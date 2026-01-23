Updates on Seth Rollins and Trey Miguel

– Seth Rollins provided an update on his injury status following his shocking betrayal by The Vision on the October 13, 2025 episode of WWE RAW.

The angle was written after Rollins suffered a legitimate shoulder injury at Crown Jewel, forcing him to undergo surgery and be stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship. Speaking with Men’s Health, Rollins said his recovery timeline is 4–6 months and he’s hopeful — but not guaranteed — to be cleared in time for WrestleMania 42. Rollins added that the final call isn’t up to him and joked about fans questioning the legitimacy of his injury, admitting his past has hurt his credibility.

– Trey Miguel comments after returning to TNA last night and grabbing a Feast or Fired briefcase:

If this is the fired briefcase I’ll be so pissed @ThisIsTNA — Trey Miguel (@TheTreyMiguel) January 23, 2026

He also commented:

I planned to step away from wrestling after the week I went through. It was really hard on me mentally and emotionally. I didn’t think I could do it anymore. Thank you to everyone who had my back, especially @ThisIsTNA. It was hard not to quit. But we can’t give up. Thank you God — Trey Miguel (@TheTreyMiguel) January 23, 2026