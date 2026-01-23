Sonya DeVille on being forced to step away from wrestling

Sonya Deville opened up about being forced to step away from wrestling after the traumatic kidnap attempt, saying, “I never wanted to step away. That wasn’t my choice. It was probably what was best for me at the time, so I’m glad people had my personal well-being in mind, but I never wanted to step away.” She revealed how eager she was to return, “I was chomping at the bit every second I was home, texting the powers that be like, ‘When can I come back? When can I come back?’”

Deville admitted she was “so mad” at being told she couldn’t return yet, though she “appreciates” now that people had her best interests at heart. Reflecting on her career at the time, she said, “I was hungry, I was in the middle of it. I had loved the angle and the storyline that Mandy and I did, including Dolph [Ziggler] and Otis.” She added, “I was kind of just getting my footing, I feel like, as a character on screen. Obviously, we can’t predict the future, and timing wasn’t perfect.”

)Source: Metro)