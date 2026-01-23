Seth Rollins on a possible The Shield reunion, Maven on WWE Unreal

– Maven says he didn’t like Triple H berating LA Knight after the MITB match on WWE Unreal.

“I don’t like him getting lower than Hunter. I don’t like him leaning down. Don’t just give in. By leaning down and going lower and letting Hunter talk almost down to you… body language, man. What Hunter’s telling him right now, he’s not retaining a bit of the information. The reason I dislike it so much is that was me. That was me. And we all saw what happened to my career.”

(Source: Maven Huffman on YouTube)

– Seth Rollins was asked if he thinks The Shield will ever reunite:

“Not a lot of love lost between myself and Roman Reigns. Dean Ambrose, Jon Moxley, not currently with the company. Don’t know if he’s ever coming back.

I would say chances are very slim. Maybe one day there’ll be a Hall of Fame induction where all three of us will be in the same place at the same time. I would say we’re looking at like a real [slim chance]. Maybe Kurt Angle has a better chance.”

(Source: GQMagazine | YouTube)