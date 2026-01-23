Roman Reigns enters the Royal Rumble match, SNME match confirmed (updated card)

– The OTC Roman Reigns declares his entry into The 2026 Royal Rumble Match.

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura is made official for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Announced for SNME :

Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

• AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match)

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

