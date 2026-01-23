Roman Reigns enters the Royal Rumble match, SNME match confirmed (updated card)

– The OTC Roman Reigns declares his entry into The 2026 Royal Rumble Match.

ACKNOWLEDGE HIM ☝️ The OTC @WWERomanReigns RETURNS at the Royal Rumble! pic.twitter.com/3d0JfwPmSz — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2026

– AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura is made official for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

.@AJStylesOrg is set to square off against longtime adversary @ShinsukeN at #SNME! 🔥 Don't miss Saturday Night's Main Event, streaming live TOMORROW NIGHT at 8e/5p on Peacock in the United States. 🎟️: https://t.co/hTtol6Ozyf pic.twitter.com/fG5IV6M5pO — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2026

Announced for SNME :

• Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

• AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

•Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match)

• Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions