Roman Reigns enters the Royal Rumble match, SNME match confirmed (updated card)

– The OTC Roman Reigns declares his entry into The 2026 Royal Rumble Match.
ACKNOWLEDGE HIM ☝️
The OTC @WWERomanReigns RETURNS at the Royal Rumble! pic.twitter.com/3d0JfwPmSz
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2026
– AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura is made official for Saturday Night’s Main Event.
.@AJStylesOrg is set to square off against longtime adversary @ShinsukeN at #SNME! 🔥
Don't miss Saturday Night's Main Event, streaming live TOMORROW NIGHT at 8e/5p on Peacock in the United States.
🎟️: https://t.co/hTtol6Ozyf pic.twitter.com/fG5IV6M5pO
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2026
Announced for SNME :
• Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu
• AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura
•Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match)
• Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions