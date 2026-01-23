Notes on Tommaso Ciampa, Ken Anderson, and Powerhouse Hobbs

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Tommaso Ciampa’s WWE contract is nearing expiration. He plans to return to independent shows amid talk of seeking booking in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

– Observer also notes:

“Nobody in AEW had anything negative to say about [Powerhouse Hobbs, who celebrates his 35th birthday], with us being told he made the decision based on his family, which would seem to indicate he got a better money deal.”

– Ken Anderson (Mr Kennedy/Mr Anderson via (Sportshadow)) says he’d be open to returning to WWE:

“I would definitely be open for a WWE return. I think enough time has passed.

“There was a time when I was in TNA that I felt, from the bottom of my heart, I would never work for that company again.

“However, I think things are different there now. It is very corporate. I know that if I go back there, at least at the beginning, it’s going to be a numbers thing.

“I don’t have delusions of grandeur; it is just a very corporate company now.”