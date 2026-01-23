Notes on Joe Tessitore, Elayna Black, Trey Miguels, and this week’s WWE Main Event results

– SmackDown play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore will also be the play-by-play commentator for Zuffa Boxing.

ZUFFA BOXING BROADCAST TEAM CONFIRMED Joe Tessitore, formerly lead commentator for Top Rank on ESPN, will do the play-by-play.

– Trey Miguel is officially back with TNA:

– Elayna Black made her TNA statement on Thursday Night iMPACT, teasing her in-ring debut next week and eyeing champion Léi Yǐng Lee’s title. Fans lit up online, calling it the ‘Era of Elayna’ and praising her swagger-filled promo, complete with comparisons to AJ Lee for her fiery mic work. After her indie roots and a WWE release last year, Black’s on a one-year TNA deal, boasting 650,000 Instagram followers while some fans call for matches before title shots.

– This week’s WWE Main Event results:

* Rey Fenix defeats Nathan Frazer with the Mexican Muscle Buster

* Grayson Waller defeats Akira Tozawa with a new finishing move off the top rope