Notes on Bryan Danielson, Jade Cargill, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green

– Bryan Danielson wasn’t backstage at AEW this past week as he’s been dealing with neck issues as a result of him traveling every week.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Jade Cargill (via Beyond The Bell) wants to work with Charlotte Flair:

“I think she and I would have an amazing match. One thing I know is that Charlotte pulls those she works with up”

– Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona attended a NHL game last night: