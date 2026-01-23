Natalya, Leilani Kai, and Candice Michelle notes

– Natalya teases what’s to come for her after betraying Maxxine Dupri:

“There’s going to be a whole lot more of that side of me, of what you saw on Monday. There’s gonna be a whole lot more of that on WWE programming, so you better stay tuned”

(source:: Busted Open)

– Happy Birthday to pro wrestling legend Leilani Kai who turns 69 today!

– Just announced: GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT! WWE Diva and original GoDaddy Girl, Pro wrestler, world champion, supermodel, actress and more…. the drop dead gorgeous CANDICE MICHELLE is coming to CHILL OUT! One of the most well known WWE Divas of all time, Candice was a pioneer who helped revolutionize the role of women in wrestling and helped lead the way for the newest generation of Women’s wrestlers. Come CHILL OUT with Candice this April!

Stay tuned for some more HUGE announcements coming!!!!

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

www.chilloutnj.com