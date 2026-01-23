Jade Cargill doesn’t listen to the critics, plans for Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre

– Jade Cargill (via Beyond The Bell) says she doesn’t pay any mind to what naysayers and critics have to say:

“I go out there and I’m gonna do the best I can do, to the best of my ability. And if y’all don’t like it, which today, people don’t like anything. Let’s be real. Fans don’t like anything that’s put out. It’s your problem, not mine.”

“If people at the front office are happy, and my coworkers happy, and whomever was in the ring with me is happy, that’s all that matters.”

Cargill has been champion for 80+ days and has only had two televised matches with zero title defenses.

– WWE plans Sami Zayn for World Championship match ahead of WrestleMania 42 with Drew McIntyre Expected as Undisputed Champion:

Reports indicate Zayn was discussed and tentatively planned for a world championship match ahead of WrestleMania 42, potentially at the Royal Rumble or another event, as shared during WWE’s European tour. McIntyre is currently expected to enter WrestleMania 42 as the Undisputed WWE Champion, with a rematch against Cody Rhodes considered likely.