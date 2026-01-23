Hulk Hogan’s boot from WrestleMania X8 match vs The Rock up for auction

Hulk Hogan’s left boot from his WrestleMania X8 match against The Rock has been put up for auction.

The boot has a blue and white flame design with Hogan’s face portrayed and is signed by the WWE Hall of Famer along with the words “Hollywood,” and “4 Life,” with a black marker across his image on the boot.

The boot exhibits extensive wear, with creasing and cracking throughout and significant tread wear, with wear exhibited on the paint.

The current bid is at $28,000 after it started with just $10,000 and the auction will end in 16 days.

