D-Von Dudley not a fan of WWE Unreal

D-Von Dudley wishes that WWE “Unreal” didn’t exist.

D-Von isn’t holding back his thoughts when it comes to Unreal D-Von watched a few key clips from Season 2 & Dudley was very blunt about his assessment of these clips:

“I’ll be honest with you, I would prefer it not to exist. And this is just me, the old school me, because again, I just feel like you shouldn’t let the magic out of the box”,

“I just feel like you really shouldn’t be telling our secrets but the business has changed and that’s the way it is now. There’s nothing I can do or say that will bring it back to yesterday. Yesterday is gone and that’s it. End of story. It’s gone.”

(Source: D-Von Dudley)