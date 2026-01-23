AEW News and Notes

– AEW’s event in Brisbane, Australia next month has “a very small advance at very high ticket prices.”

“It was noted to us from people who live there that there has been no advertising, and keep in mind AEW lost its TV in Australia three weeks ago. We were told people who went to the first show last year didn’t even know there was a show coming soon.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Hikaru Shida was backstage at AEW Dynamite in Orlando. She’s been away from TV in 2025 due to visa issues, but wrestled occasionally in Japan and managed a shoulder injury.

(Source: Fightful)

– Andrade spoke about the ICE raids in the U.S., saying it’s personal for him as an immigrant from Mexico. He admitted, “I don’t wanna speak so much,” but explained that with “what happened with the immigrant — immigration and all these things,” it’s hard not to react. Andrade said, “because I’m immigrant, so I’m from Mexico,” the situation affects him deeply, adding that he “feel[s] bad for all these Latin people, people from (other) countries.”

(Source: Virtual Gimmick Table)

– Willow Nightingale returns to Beyond Wrestling for the “Ballroom Blitz” supershow on Friday, February 27 at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet in Cranston, RI!