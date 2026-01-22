WWE News and Notes

– Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker Lead Royal Rumble Betting Odds. Reigns sits at +125 odds, with Breakker right behind at +200 or better, ahead of Gunther and Sami Zayn for the 30-man match at Kingdom Arena on January 31. The winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 42 on April 18-19 in Las Vegas. Reigns draws support despite his part-time schedule, while Breakker’s hot streak positions him as WWE’s rising powerhouse heel. Seth Rollins shared he’s rehabbing from October rotator cuff surgery and hopes to return by WrestleMania.

– Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan are the two odds on favourites to win the women’s Royal Rumble next weekend.

– Paul London on wrestling Brock Lesnar in his debut WWE match:

“I think that stemmed out of that thing where he had decimated Brian [Kendrick]. He took that crazy F5 into the ring post bump, which is still, I have no idea how he did that. He even took a weird back bump from the floor up against the turnbuckles. Brian did an amazing job, incredible worker. But then he did the thing with Zach Gowen, where he bled him out like a stuck pig. Then it was me. But the same thing happened where I’m in the ring with Brock going over it. Arn is the agent. I love Arn Anderson. I actually have one of his trading cards, I carry it with me everywhere.”

“But he’s like, oh, ‘What can you do, kid? Gotta make this guy look like a son of a b–ch.’ I’m like, I think he’s doing a pretty good job on his own. He doesn’t have a neck. He’s shaped like Ram Man. And I’m like, ‘Well, if he clotheslines me right off the bat, I can do a 360.’ So I wouldn’t say Brock took a liking to me, but we were always cool, always cool after that.”

“I mean, he wouldn’t say hi to anybody a lot of times, but he was always cool to me.”

– WWE is coming to Netflix in the country of Italy starting April 1, in time for WrestleMania.

Currently, all WWE programming air on DMAX and Discovery+ but that will soon change once Netflix enters the arena, with Raw, Smackdown, NXT, the current video library, and all of the WWE premium live events airing on the streaming giant. (thanks to Colin Vassallo – editor of Wrestling-Online)