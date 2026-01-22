Viewership for the January 12th episode of Raw on Netflix

Raw did not crack the Netflix Top 10 global chart for the episode of January 12, dropping off the chart after they did make it to #10 for the one year anniversary episode. This episode started at 2PM ET in the United States due to the show being in Germany.

The show did appear in the top 10 in six different countries: Bahrain, Bolivia, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, and United States. The last show on the top 10 chart had 2,500,000 global views, so Raw pulled in less than that.

The chart was still dominated by Stranger Things, HIS & HERS and the Run Away limited series.

