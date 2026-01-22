Undertaker on Mil Máscaras protecting kayfabe (video), MxM Collection coming ot CMLL, Lynch note

– The Undertaker says a wrestler he loved to watch back in the day was Mil Máscaras because of his in ring work and how he protected Kayfabe.
HE EVEN SHOWERED WITH HIS MASK 😭
A REAL WORKER
– Becky Lynch named Charlotte Flair as the stiffest wrestler she’s ever been in the ring with.
– MxM Collection are coming to CMLL.
MxMTV present in Arena México: Johnny TV, Mansoor and Mason Madden will appear on Friday, January 30 at CMLL.