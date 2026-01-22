Undertaker on Mil Máscaras protecting kayfabe (video), MxM Collection coming ot CMLL, Lynch note

The Undertaker says a wrestler he loved to watch back in the day was Mil Máscaras because of his in ring work and how he protected Kayfabe.

Becky Lynch named Charlotte Flair as the stiffest wrestler she’s ever been in the ring with.

(source: My Mom’s Basement/ Robbie Fox)

– MxM Collection are coming to CMLL.

MxMTV present in Arena México: Johnny TV, Mansoor and Mason Madden will appear on Friday, January 30 at CMLL.

