Trey Miguel returns to TNA (video)

Trey Miguel returns to TNA to take part in TNA’s Feast or Fired Match. Weeks after his TNA contract expired and a brief AEW stint ended due to a 2020 homophobic slur post flagged by Warner Bros.

Hometown Man grabbed the first briefcase but before he could go to the floor, Eric Young ripped his mask off and took briefcase #1!

Steve Maclin has also captured briefcase #2!

The remaining briefcases have been grabbed as Trey Miguel grabbed briefcase #4 and Eddie Edwards grabbed briefcase #3 after tossing it to AJ Francis just to dropkick him and grab it before leaving the ring!

The briefcases will be revealed next week!

