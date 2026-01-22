TNA Wrestling Announces Changes To On-Sale Schedule For Upcoming Live Events
Tickets For TNA Shows in Nashville & New Orleans Go On-Sale Monday, January 26, With The Pre-Sale For Both Cities On Friday, January 23
Shows In Atlanta Will Go On-Sale January 29
TNA Wrestling announced today changes to the dates when tickets will go on-sale for live events in three cities over the next two months. The new schedule:
FRIDAY, JANUARY 23 – 11am ET
Pre-Sale for live events in Nashville and New Orleans
MONDAY, JANUARY 26 – 11am ET
Official on-sale for live events in Nashville and New Orleans
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28 – 10am ET
Pre-Sale for live events in Atlanta
THURSDAY, JANUARY 29 – 10am ET
Official on-sale for live events in Atlanta
Mark Your Calendars Now for action-packed TNA Wrestling:
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13-14: Nashville, Tennessee
Venue: The Pinnacle
Show Time: 6:30pm Central Time both nights
Friday, February 13: No Surrender will air live on the TNA+ app.
Saturday: The fallout from No Surrender will showcase action for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY, MARCH 5-6: Atlanta, Georgia
Venue: GICC Arena
Show Time: 7pm local time both nights
Thursday, March 5: Get ready for a LIVE episode of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.
Friday, March 6: Another night of high-energy TNA action in Atlanta for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, MARCH 27-28: New Orleans, Louisiana
Venue: Alario Center
Show Times: 6:30pm local time both nights
Friday, March 27: Championships will be on the line as Sacrifice airs live on the TNA+ app.
Saturday, March 28: The in-ring action will be intense as TNA stars compete on episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.