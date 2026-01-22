TNA Wrestling Announces Changes To On-Sale Schedule For Upcoming Live Events

Tickets For TNA Shows in Nashville & New Orleans Go On-Sale Monday, January 26, With The Pre-Sale For Both Cities On Friday, January 23

Shows In Atlanta Will Go On-Sale January 29

TNA Wrestling announced today changes to the dates when tickets will go on-sale for live events in three cities over the next two months. The new schedule:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23 – 11am ET

Pre-Sale for live events in Nashville and New Orleans

MONDAY, JANUARY 26 – 11am ET

Official on-sale for live events in Nashville and New Orleans

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28 – 10am ET

Pre-Sale for live events in Atlanta

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29 – 10am ET

Official on-sale for live events in Atlanta

Mark Your Calendars Now for action-packed TNA Wrestling:

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 13-14: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: The Pinnacle

Show Time: 6:30pm Central Time both nights

Friday, February 13: No Surrender will air live on the TNA+ app.

Saturday: The fallout from No Surrender will showcase action for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, MARCH 5-6: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: GICC Arena

Show Time: 7pm local time both nights

Thursday, March 5: Get ready for a LIVE episode of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

Friday, March 6: Another night of high-energy TNA action in Atlanta for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY, MARCH 27-28: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Alario Center

Show Times: 6:30pm local time both nights

Friday, March 27: Championships will be on the line as Sacrifice airs live on the TNA+ app.

Saturday, March 28: The in-ring action will be intense as TNA stars compete on episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC.