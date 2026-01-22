Title match announced AEW Collision, Cody Rhodes misses house shows (video), Tommaso Ciampa note

– Tommaso Ciampa confirmed on Wednesday that he will be departing WWE in the “very near future.”

He also made two trademark filings that same day, applying for the terms “Psycho Killer” and “Psycho King.”

The first of those is a moniker that Ciampa has already used — with his entrance song on the indies being “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads.

– Cody Rhodes says he misses the house shows and wants more.

Cody Rhodes says he misses the house shows and wants more.

"It helps prevent injury and helps the rhythm of wrestling"

(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)

– Isla Dawn accepts Kris Statlander’s challenge for an AEW Women’s World Title match on Collision:

"You'll find out just what a mistake you've made on Saturday when I kick your teeth down your throat."

“You’ll find out just what a mistake you’ve made on Saturday when I kick your teeth down your throat.”