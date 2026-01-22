The Rock asked about WrestleMania 43 and his possible involvement

Appearing with producer and TV host Raffi Boghosian on his show Raffi Talks, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked about WrestleMania 43 coming to Saudi Arabia in 2027 and his participation in the event.

Last year, WWE announced that WrestleMania 43 would be held outside the United States for the first time ever in the Kingdom, news that did not go over very well with fans, especially those in the United States.

“I’m excited for the brand of WrestleMania, I’m excited for the Kingdom because that is a big show,” Johnson said. “I’m also excited not only for the brand, but I’m excited for our athletes to be able to participate in an event like that, and that is a global event, and so I can’t wait!”

Asked about his conversations about a possible involvement, considering the rumors that he was specifically asked to wrestle on the show by the Saudis, Johnson responded, “In terms of the conversations I’ve been having, it’s all good. It will always be good!”

The Rock last wrestled at WrestleMania 40 in a tag team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The plan was originally Reigns vs Rock but fan involvement pushed for a Rhodes main event where Rhodes finally finished his story.

