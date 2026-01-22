Smackdown preview for tomorrow, David Sahadi releasing backstage book

– The card for tomorrow’s SmackDown…

– AJ Styles speaks with Nick Aldis

– Randy Orton appears

– Damian Priest vs. Trick Williams

– The Wyatt Sicks vs. MFT (Tag Titles)

– Nathan Frazer vs. Johnny Gargano

– Giulia/Kiana vs. Nia/Lash vs. Alexa/Flair (#1 Contender’s: Tag Titles)

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Backstage Pass: Tales from Beyond the Squared Circle by David Sahadi will be published by ECW Press on March 10, 2026.

Each story in this book is a never before told real-life experience from the perspective of a Prominent, Award-Winning Producer/Director. Sahadi is the first critically-acclaimed creative force behind-the-scenes in television production that has written such a book.

Sahadi works have inspired thousands of people to become wrestlers. Superstars mentioned in the book include The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, Pamela Anderson, and Gail Kim to name some.

David Sahadi’s Backstage Pass is a firsthand account of what occurs beyond the squared circle — stories that are often more compelling and dramatic than anything that occurs on TV or inside a ring. These never-before-told stories are glorious, nefarious, and at times truly unbelievable.