Royal Rumble leads Netflix WWE PLE viewership in 2025

Netflix has released the viewership numbers for all WWE PLEs in 2025.
The streaming giant released full-year stats for WWE’s Premium Live Events, measuring global views from international streams as total hours watched divided by runtime. Royal Rumble hit 3.2 million, ahead of WrestleMania Night 2 at 2.9 million and Night 1 at 2.5 million, with Elimination Chamber, WrestlePalooza, and Survivor Series: WarGames also strong at 2 million or more. Evolution, the all-women’s event, drew the lowest at 900,000 views, prompting fans to debate draws, star power like Brock Lesnar in WrestlePalooza, and women’s wrestling quality versus numbers.
Royal Rumble: 3.2M
Elimination Chamber: 2M
WrestleMania Mania Night 1: 2.5M
WrestleMania Night 2: 2.9M
Backlash: 1.5M
Money in the Bank: 1.7M
Night of Champions: 1.3M
Evolution: 900K
SummerSlam Night 1: 1.5M
SummerSlam Night 2: 1.7M
Clash in Paris: 1.3M
WrestlePalooza: 1.9M
Crown Jewel: 1.4M
Survivor Series WarGames: 1.8M