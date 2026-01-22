Royal Rumble leads Netflix WWE PLE viewership in 2025

Netflix has released the viewership numbers for all WWE PLEs in 2025.

The streaming giant released full-year stats for WWE’s Premium Live Events, measuring global views from international streams as total hours watched divided by runtime. Royal Rumble hit 3.2 million, ahead of WrestleMania Night 2 at 2.9 million and Night 1 at 2.5 million, with Elimination Chamber, WrestlePalooza, and Survivor Series: WarGames also strong at 2 million or more. Evolution, the all-women’s event, drew the lowest at 900,000 views, prompting fans to debate draws, star power like Brock Lesnar in WrestlePalooza, and women’s wrestling quality versus numbers.

Royal Rumble: 3.2M

Elimination Chamber: 2M

WrestleMania Mania Night 1: 2.5M

WrestleMania Night 2: 2.9M

Backlash: 1.5M

Money in the Bank: 1.7M

Night of Champions: 1.3M

Evolution: 900K

SummerSlam Night 1: 1.5M

SummerSlam Night 2: 1.7M

Clash in Paris: 1.3M

WrestlePalooza: 1.9M

Crown Jewel: 1.4M

Survivor Series WarGames: 1.8M