R-Truth responds to Triple H saying that he was never fired (video), Mick Foley down 100 pounds

– R-Truth responds to Triple H saying that he was never fired:

R-Truth responds to Triple H saying that he was never fired “That’s the way I took it. It felt like a firing to me.” (The Breakfast Club)pic.twitter.com/bO8sYjA6rI — Vick (@Vick_8122) January 22, 2026

(source: The Breakfast Club)

– Mick Foley has dropped 100 pounds over two years, going from a high of 372 lbs in January 2024 to 272 lbs now. He credits Wegovy for helping curb cravings, along with smarter eating habits and some DDP Yoga. Foley says he’s feeling more mobile, less winded, and jokingly mentions a future “loser takes off t-shirt” match with Tommy Dreamer. He’s aiming for 250 lbs by his birthday.