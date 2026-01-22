Queen Aminata posts an injury update (video)

Queen Aminata shares an injury update.

Aminata recently uploaded a YouTube video to give an update what’s been happening as of late. Aminata has been out of action since October 25, 2025, she was planned to take part of the first women’s Blood & Guts however due to a neck injury and she was pulled out!! In the blog Aminata recently traveled to AEW tapings, to meet with the doctors. The doctors stated she needs a MRI to see if she’s cleared to return to action!! Aminata had these comments to share:

“The good news is I feel a lot better. Even Doc noticed that. The bad news is I have to do my MRI in order for me to start bumping in the ring. Actually, it’s not such bad news. I’m excited, but I’m also nervous, I’m not going to lie.” Aminata adds.

“Since I signed with AEW two years ago, I haven’t had any bad injury that took me out for so many months like this one. And throughout these few months, or few weeks I should say, some people checked on me and a whole lot of people didn’t check on me. So make sure you know who your friends are and make sure you support them, too.”

Source: Aminata Sylla (YouTube)