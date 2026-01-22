Powerhouse Hobbs update, The Undertaker’s favorite places, Liv Morgan’s new profile photo

– It’s being reported by Fightful that Powerhouse Will Hobbs has signed a WWE Contract and is now part of the company.

– Liv Morgan’s new updated WWE website render.

– The Undertaker names his favorite places he wrestled outside of the US:

“I loved Australia. I love going over there, I love the people over there.

“Australia have always just kind of been an incredible, energetic crowd.

“Then the UK, Germany, all those towns, because they only had us once or twice a year. Those towns had so much energy, they were so much fun.”

(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About?)