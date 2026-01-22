Notes on Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Rusev, and The Street Profits

– Both Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes had been pushing that McIntyre should get the Undisputed WWE Championship.

McIntyre was said to be pretty vocal that he felt it was the best thing for all concerned, and Rhodes agreed, feeling it would be fresher to go into this year’s WrestleMania chasing the title rather than defending it.

(Source: Wrestling Observer/Figure Four)

– Rusev and The Street Profits not being on TV lately is just a decision to make sure talent who aren’t in the mix aren’t being wasted so they can be fresh when they are back on television.

(Source: Mike Johnson/PWInsider)