More WWE News and Notes

– Paul Heyman says that the person who called Adam Pearce on RAW was “someone no-one wants to hear from… Triple H could get a phone call from this person and wouldn’t want to take it.”

(source: Logan Paul’s Vlog)

– There have been internal discussions in WWE about Stone Cold Steve Austin making a return appearance in the very near future.

(Source: WrestleVotes)

– The Rock has not been nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine.

(Source: Oscars)

– Roman Reigns drops a new preview of his transformation into Akuma for the new Street Fighter movie.

The film is also set to feature Cody Rhodes as Guile, bringing WWE star power straight into the legendary fighting franchise with the movie set to release in theaters worldwide on October 16th.