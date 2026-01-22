Kenny Omega does motion capture for Alex in Street Fighter 6, the Top 20 greatest WWE entrance songs

– Kenny Omega revealed he did motion capture work for Alex in Street Fighter 6, including the Omega Wing Buster Super Art — a clear nod to Omega’s own finisher, the One Winged Angel — and said Alex is his favorite Street Fighter character.

Incredibly happy to announce that I've done some big mocap work as Alex in Street Fighter 6. Can't wait for you all to see more, he's my favorite character in Street Fighter 👀 pic.twitter.com/47TarcQa81 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 22, 2026

– WatchMojo ranks the Top 20 greatest WWE entrance songs ever:

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin — ‘I Won’t Do What You Tell Me’

#2. Hulk Hogan — ‘Real American’

#3. The Rock — ‘Electrifying’

#4. John Cena — ‘The Time Is Now’

#5. Shawn Michaels — ‘Sexy Boy’

#6. D-Generation X — ‘Are You Ready?’

#7. Randy Orton — ‘Voices’

#8. Chris Jericho — ‘Break The Walls Down’

#9. Batista — ‘I Walk Alone’

#10. Triple H — ‘The Game’

#11. Kurt Angle — ‘Medal’

#12. Edge — ‘Metalingus’

#13. Cody Rhodes — ‘Kingdom’

#14. The Undertaker — ‘Rest In Peace’

#15. Kane — ‘Burned’

#16. Roman Reigns — ‘Head of the Table’

#17. CM Punk — ‘Cult of Personality’

#18. Seth Rollins — ‘Visionary’

#19. Evolution — ‘Line in the Sand’

#20. Rey Mysterio — ‘Booyaka 619’