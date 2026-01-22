Kenny Omega does motion capture for Alex in Street Fighter 6, the Top 20 greatest WWE entrance songs

By
Steve Gerweck
-
1
231

Kenny Omega revealed he did motion capture work for Alex in Street Fighter 6, including the Omega Wing Buster Super Art — a clear nod to Omega’s own finisher, the One Winged Angel — and said Alex is his favorite Street Fighter character.

– WatchMojo ranks the Top 20 greatest WWE entrance songs ever:

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin — ‘I Won’t Do What You Tell Me’
#2. Hulk Hogan — ‘Real American’
#3. The Rock — ‘Electrifying’
#4. John Cena — ‘The Time Is Now’
#5. Shawn Michaels — ‘Sexy Boy’
#6. D-Generation X — ‘Are You Ready?’
#7. Randy Orton — ‘Voices’
#8. Chris Jericho — ‘Break The Walls Down’
#9. Batista — ‘I Walk Alone’
#10. Triple H — ‘The Game’
#11. Kurt Angle — ‘Medal’
#12. Edge — ‘Metalingus’
#13. Cody Rhodes — ‘Kingdom’
#14. The Undertaker — ‘Rest In Peace’
#15. Kane — ‘Burned’
#16. Roman Reigns — ‘Head of the Table’
#17. CM Punk — ‘Cult of Personality’
#18. Seth Rollins — ‘Visionary’
#19. Evolution — ‘Line in the Sand’
#20. Rey Mysterio — ‘Booyaka 619’

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here