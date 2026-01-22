Bishop Dyer/Baron Corbin on working an AEW dark match (video)

"There's nothing in this world that feels like that, when you get that kind of reaction."
Bishop Dyer shares the details of his @AEW appearance and the reaction he got from the crowd #OffTheRopes | @Thecoachrules & @TomPestock | Weekdays 2-4pm ET on Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7… pic.twitter.com/1Hwhdvid8P
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 23, 2026
The former WWE United States Champion teamed in an 8-man tag dark match Wednesday at the Kia Center, facing Billy Gunn, his son Austin, Brady Booker, and Elijah Drago—his opponents won, but Dyer’s entrance stole the show. After leaving WWE in November 2024 following a decade of titles like Money in the Bank and King of the Ring, Dyer has shone on the indies, holding MLW tag gold with Donovan Dijak.