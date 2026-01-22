Bishop Dyer/Baron Corbin on working an AEW dark match (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
232

The former WWE United States Champion teamed in an 8-man tag dark match Wednesday at the Kia Center, facing Billy Gunn, his son Austin, Brady Booker, and Elijah Drago—his opponents won, but Dyer’s entrance stole the show. After leaving WWE in November 2024 following a decade of titles like Money in the Bank and King of the Ring, Dyer has shone on the indies, holding MLW tag gold with Donovan Dijak.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here