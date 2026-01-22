AEW News and Notes

– Fightful reports that Will Ospreay is scheduled to be backstage at AEW Dynamite in Orlando to start the early parts of getting checked by medical for a return.
– Former Bullet Club members Marty Scrull and “Hangman” Adam Page reunite:
#aew pic.twitter.com/1hx6eY8lb6
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 22, 2026
– AEW’s latest signee Jordan Oliver gives a shout out to his supporters, and the late Trent Acid and the late Jimmy Rave.
I’ve dedicated my entire life since age 5 to pro wrestling . I feel blessed . Thank you to everyone who helped get us this far.
This run is for
Trent acid
Jimmy rave
&
THE UNDERDOGS https://t.co/FBug4Ri0nS
— Jordan Oliver | GO THE DISTANCE!! (@TheJordanOIiver) January 22, 2026
– AEW posted:
"Ten years of hard work paid off!"
EXCLUSIVE: @ThePrizeCityOG + @TheJordanOIiver fought one of the greatest tag teams of all time, FTR, in their #AEWDynamite debut, and they're ready to keep bringing the fight to the GOATs and more! pic.twitter.com/c4N8gUFTMf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2026
– On February 6th in the first round of the Jersey J Cup. GCW Tag Team Champions face off – Alec Price vs Jordan Oliver
*JERSEY J-CUP UPDATE*
FIRST ROUND MATCH
GCW WORLD TAG CHAMP
JORDAN OLIVER
vs
GCW WORLD TAG CHAMP
ALEC PRICE
The 2026 Jersey J-Cup
Feb 6 & Feb 7, 2026
White Eagle Hall
Jersey City, NJ
Get tickets now!
Night 1:https://t.co/syqMyVLC5a
Night 2:https://t.co/4Bp7KWdung pic.twitter.com/L8t1WN8y1t
— Jersey Championship Wrestling (@JerseyCW) January 22, 2026