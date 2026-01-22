AEW News and Notes

Steve Gerweck
– Fightful reports that Will Ospreay is scheduled to be backstage at AEW Dynamite in Orlando to start the early parts of getting checked by medical for a return.

– Former Bullet Club members Marty Scrull and “Hangman” Adam Page reunite:

– AEW’s latest signee Jordan Oliver gives a shout out to his supporters, and the late Trent Acid and the late Jimmy Rave.

– AEW posted:

– On February 6th in the first round of the Jersey J Cup. GCW Tag Team Champions face off – Alec Price vs Jordan Oliver

